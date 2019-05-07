Kim Kardashian has in the last 90 days helped secure release for 19 prisoners who were doing time for lesser crimes.

According to TMZ, the reality TV star, and mother of three has been coughing out a lot of money to help secure the release of these inmates who have been doing time in jail. She has worked in conjunction with her own lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, who has also partnered with MiAngel Cody of The Decarceration Collective.

These lawyers have in the last few months, gotten all the legal documentation to get these inmates to have a fresh start to life while Kim Kardashian has been footing all the bills. However, it has been reported that Kim has been getting all these inmates free while trying to keep it away from the media.

A few months ago, Kim Kardashian gave us a hint that she was really deep into her new found love for criminal justice when she helped foot the rent bills for a man who was recently released from jail.

According to TMZ, Mathew Charles who had served 20 of his 35-year sentence for a non-violent drug and weapons charges was the first to be released under new prison reform laws. Charles recently had his housing application denied because of his background.

It is reported that Kim Kardashian read about Mathew Charles’ plight took it upon herself to help him secure accommodation. Kim is said to have reached out to Charles and his friend privately on Sunday, March 10, 2019, and generously offered to pay his rent and to help him find a stable place to live.

It is no news that Kim Kardashian has a special interest in prison reforms of the United States of America. Her interest in making those reforms made her pay a visit to the president of the United States, Donald Trump back in 2018.