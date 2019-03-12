Guys, the gist is that Kim Kardashian is reportedly going to be paying a five-year rent for a man who just got released from jail.

According to TMZ, Mathew Charles who had served 20 of his 35-year sentence for a non-violent drug and weapons charges was the first to be released under new prison reform laws. Charles recently had his housing application denied because of his background.

It is reported that Kim Kardashian read about Mathew Charles’ plight took it upon herself to help him secure accommodation.

Kim is said to have reached out to Charles and his friend privately on Sunday, March 10, 2019, and generously offered to pay his rent and to help him find a stable place to live.

It is no news that Kim Kardashian has a special interest in prison reforms of the United States of America. Her interest in making those reforms made her pay a visit to the president of the United States, Donald Trump back in 2018.

Kim Kardashian visits President Donald Trump at the White House

Kim Kardashian was a guest at the White House where she paid a visit to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. According to CNN, President Trump and Kim Kardashian West met on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, to discuss prison reform.

The entrepreneur and reality television star had advocated for a pardon for a low-level drug offender named Alice Marie Johnson. After the visit, Kim took to her Twitter page where she tweeted about the outcome of her visit to the White House while thanking Donald Trump for granting her audience.

"I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense," she tweeted.

In another tweet, the reality T.V. star and mother of three was optimistic that Alice Johnson would get a second chance at life.