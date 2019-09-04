Kevin Hart is going to be undergoing a lot of physical rehabilitation for a long time following a car crash in which in sustained serious back injuries.

TMZ reports that the comedian will be leaving the hospital before the end of the week but will have to closely monitored by a medical team. He would have to go through a lot of physical therapy.

According to TMZ, even though Kevin Hart's surgery was a success, he would need a lot of therapy before he can bounce back to his feet again.

It would be recalled that news of Kevin Hart's car accident first broke on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He and three other persons were involved in a car crash that left him with a serious back injury.

According to PageSix, the car accident occurred on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills. The car, an electric blue 1970 Plymouth Barracuda which Hart got for himself as a recent birthday gift crashed through a wooden fence and plunged down a gully.

Kevin Hart's friend, Jared Black was behind the wheel when the accident occurred. Also in the car at the time of the accident was Rebecca Broxterman, 31, Hart and his wife’s personal trainer.

Radar Online reports that Black was turning when he “immediately lost control of the vehicle, and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment.”

It also reports that minutes after the accident, two of the occupants were trapped in the car while the driver and Kevin Hart were able to get out of the car to seek medical help from a nearby resident.