Kevin Hart has been involved in a car accident in which he suffered some major back injuries.

According to PageSix, the car accident occurred on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills. The car, an electric blue 1970 Plymouth Barracuda which Hart got for himself as a recent birthday gift crashed through a wooden fence and plunged down a gully.

Kevin Hart's friend, Jared Black was behind the wheel when the accident occurred. Also in the car at the time of the accident was Rebecca Broxterman, 31, Hart and his wife’s personal trainer.

Radar Online reports that Black was turning when he “immediately lost control of the vehicle, and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment.”

It also reports that minutes after the accident, two of the occupants were trapped in the car while the driver and Kevin Hart were able to get out of the car to seek medical help from a nearby resident.

According to the police, the driver was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Kevin Hart and his friend, Jared Black are said to have sustained major back injuries and as a result of this were both transported and treated at nearby hospitals.