Kelly Hansome accuses Don Jazzy of arresting him with SARS operatives

"I don't think there is anybody on the surface of earth that would say, this is what Don Jazzy did to me, whether boyfriend, girlfriend that would just say this is what I did. I go out of my way...ask the people close to me, I dey take pains for people."

Kellysome countered the music mogul's statement as he accused him of getting him arrested a while ago.

Pulse Nigeria

"Did he also state when he and his girlfriend arrested me with SARS and moved me from Kano to Abuja in handcuffs? No he won't say that part, but it happened. Did he say when he sent his dogs to intimidate me and @rexidaminabo? No. Thank God Festus Keyamo is still alive," he said.

Don Jazzy is yet to react to Kelly Hansome's allegations.