Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy has spoken about the rumours of him being broke, staying in a rented apartment, and his love for real estate investment.

The C.E.O. of Mavin Records made this known during a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the BlackBox interview series.

Ebuka kicked off the interview by congratulating him on his recent acquisition of a mansion. He then asked Don Jazzy why he decided to show off the property online.

Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy [Instagram/DonJazzy]

"I have several houses but this one I like more. Besides I already saw moving around the house in the morning. I didn't want them to go and report the story the way I won't like. Because I have been staying there for about a month or two," he said.

"As I saw those people moving around in the morning with cameras and by evening I had not seen any news I just said lemme just kuku post my house jeje before they will come and talk one long story. I don't want wahala."

When asked if he ever heard stories about him living in a rent house, Don Jazzy said there weren't even rumours or something he was hiding.

"I'm not one of those people who are big on...you can't use house to buga me. I have a lot of investments with like N300M to N400M than to use it for a house. Business-wise I have a lot of investments that money is going to do better than buying a house," he said.

"I'm not one of those people who care about the 'do you have a house' conversation. Yes, I moved from a rented house to my new house."

Don Jazzy said he was never bothered about the rumours that he couldn't afford to buy a house because he was broke.

"I don't understand. So what I'm broke? So what? Na you dey feed me abi I don beg you for food?."

Speaking on investments, the record label boss said he has about five properties in Lagos alone.

He said by the time is done with music and acquiring all the money he can, he would be investing in real estate and Bitcoins on a larger scale.