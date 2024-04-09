ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kannywood actress Saratu Gidado has died at 56 years old

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Gidado rose to stardom in the early 2000s after starring in the movie Linzami Da Wuta, produced by Sarauniya Movies.

Saratu Gidado's death comes a shock to her fans across the Hausa-speaking regions and beyond [Channels Television]
Saratu Gidado's death comes a shock to her fans across the Hausa-speaking regions and beyond [Channels Television]

Recommended articles

Relatives of the actress confirmed the news to Freedom Radio.

Her family members revealed that she was discovered dead in bed after having Sahur, the pre-dawn meal consumed before fasting during Ramadan.

Born on January 17, 1968, she rose to stardom in the early 2000s after starring in the movie Linzami Da Wuta, produced by Sarauniya Movies. Some of her other hit films include Nagari, Gidauniya, Mashi, and Sansani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gidado was particularly known for her comical and mischievous roles in movies, which solidified her spot in the hearts of her fans and followers.

The actress' sudden demise came as a shock to her friends, fans and followers and tributes have rolled in in her honour. Close associate Habiba Umar said, “Daso’s departure leaves a void in the industry that will be difficult to fill. She was not only a talented actress but also a warm-hearted individual who touched the lives of many with her performances.”

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Terry G does not want to get married because it would keep him from his female fans [Instagram/@iamterryg]

I don't think it's for people like us - Terry G says he'll never get married

Ayra Starr believes that young black girls should not be told to be 'less confident'

Let's stop telling girls to be less confident - Ayra Starr to Nigerians

EFCC arrests Bobrisky for abusing naira notes

EFCC arrests Bobrisky for abusing naira notes

John Dumelo

Social media reacts to John Dumelo's position on anti-gay Bill