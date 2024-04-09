Kannywood actress Saratu Gidado has died at 56 years old
Gidado rose to stardom in the early 2000s after starring in the movie Linzami Da Wuta, produced by Sarauniya Movies.
Relatives of the actress confirmed the news to Freedom Radio.
Her family members revealed that she was discovered dead in bed after having Sahur, the pre-dawn meal consumed before fasting during Ramadan.
Born on January 17, 1968, she rose to stardom in the early 2000s after starring in the movie Linzami Da Wuta, produced by Sarauniya Movies. Some of her other hit films include Nagari, Gidauniya, Mashi, and Sansani.
Gidado was particularly known for her comical and mischievous roles in movies, which solidified her spot in the hearts of her fans and followers.
The actress' sudden demise came as a shock to her friends, fans and followers and tributes have rolled in in her honour. Close associate Habiba Umar said, “Daso’s departure leaves a void in the industry that will be difficult to fill. She was not only a talented actress but also a warm-hearted individual who touched the lives of many with her performances.”
