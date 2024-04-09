Kannywood actress Saratu Gidado has died at 56 years old

Relatives of the actress confirmed the news to Freedom Radio.

Her family members revealed that she was discovered dead in bed after having Sahur, the pre-dawn meal consumed before fasting during Ramadan.

Born on January 17, 1968, she rose to stardom in the early 2000s after starring in the movie Linzami Da Wuta, produced by Sarauniya Movies. Some of her other hit films include Nagari, Gidauniya, Mashi, and Sansani.

Gidado was particularly known for her comical and mischievous roles in movies, which solidified her spot in the hearts of her fans and followers.