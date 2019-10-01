The much talked about second wedding between Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin has finally happened.

The two tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in South Carolina on Monday, September 30, 2019. According to PEOPLE, the couple said their vows in front of 154 guests at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Following the vows, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar is expected to perform later in the evening.

The roll call of the celebrities who turned up for the wedding included Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner, Ed Sheeran, Jaden Smith, Usher, the Baldwin brothers, and several models.

Justin and Hailey have been planning this wedding for a long time having postponed it three times.

They were later treated to a movie time out by the latest couple. Guests were made to watch the classic romantic movie 'The Notebook.' Justin and Hailey have been planning this wedding for a long time having postponed it three times.

Sources close to TMZ say that the couple informed all 300 guests that they won't be having a wedding in March as planned.

The couple according to TMZ had decided to move the dates of their wedding for the second time. Sources close to TMZ say that the couple informed all 300 guests that they won't be having a wedding in March as planned.

The reason behind the new change is that fact that some of Justin's relatives won't be able to make it right in time for the wedding which proposed to take place on the weekend of his birthday.

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin

However, the couple has since gone back to the drawing board to pick a suitable date for the wedding. They plan to fix the date at a time when all the guest will be available. It is also reported that they might eventually have a destination wedding.