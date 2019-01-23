Oops! It looks like Justin Bieber and wifey, Hailey Baldwin won't be having their planned wedding as it has been postponed.

The couple according to TMZ have decided to move the dates of their wedding for the second time. Sources close to TMZ say that the couple informed all 300 guests that they won't be having a wedding in March as planned.

The reason behind the new change is that fact that some of Justin's relatives won't be able to make it right in time for the wedding which proposed to take place on the weekend of his birthday.

However, the couple has since gone back to the drawing board to pick a suitable date for the wedding. They plan to fix the date at a time when all the guest will be available. It is also reported that they might eventually have a destination wedding.

It would be recalled that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin announced that they would be getting married for the second time a few weeks ago.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber set to tie the knot for the 2nd time

Justin Bieber and wifey, Hailey Bieber are reportedly set to get married for the second time but in the case, they will be walking down the aisle. According to sources close to TMZ, the couple wants a more traditional wedding this time around where they will have a bunch of friends and family members in attendance.

The wedding is billed to take place in March 2019 which happens to be around Justin's 25th birthday. Los Angeles is the choice location for the couple after they dumped the idea of using Canada which is where Bieber's family reside in because of the bad weather.

A number of celebrities are billed to be attendance, including Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Drake and a host of others who have all received an invitation card. The first time Justin Bieber and Hailey Balwin tied the knot in what is still a rumour, was back in September 2018.