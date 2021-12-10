American actor Jussie Smollett has been found guilty of staging his attack a few years ago.
Jussie Smollett found guilty of 5 out of 6 count charges
The actor is going to face a three-year jail term or an option of $25,000 fine.
The actor claimed to have been attacked by two men who beat him up, tied a noose around his neck, and poured bleach on him.
The actor was found guilty of five out of the six charges levelled against him.
The jury of six men and six women deliberated for more than nine hours on Wednesday, December 8 - December 9, 2021.
He was charged for disorderly conduct charge for a false crime report which is a Class 4 felony and punishable by up to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
It would be recalled that Smollett was hospitalised after he was reportedly injured by two men in what looks like a homophobic attack back in January 2019.
There were reportedly two men wearing ski masks that viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back.
He suffered a fractured rib, and the attackers put a rope around his neck and poured bleach on him as they yelled, “This is MAGA country.”
The Osundairo brothers were later named in the alleged attack on Smollett.
