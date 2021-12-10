Jussie Smollett found guilty of 5 out of 6 count charges

The actor claimed to have been attacked by two men who beat him up, tied a noose around his neck, and poured bleach on him.

The actor was found guilty of five out of the six charges levelled against him.

REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

The jury of six men and six women deliberated for more than nine hours on Wednesday, December 8 - December 9, 2021.

He was charged for disorderly conduct charge for a false crime report which is a Class 4 felony and punishable by up to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

It would be recalled that Smollett was hospitalised after he was reportedly injured by two men in what looks like a homophobic attack back in January 2019.

There were reportedly two men wearing ski masks that viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back.

He suffered a fractured rib, and the attackers put a rope around his neck and poured bleach on him as they yelled, “This is MAGA country.”