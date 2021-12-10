RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jussie Smollett found guilty of 5 out of 6 count charges

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actor is going to face a three-year jail term or an option of $25,000 fine.

American actor Jussie Smollett [Instagram/SpurPlay]
American actor Jussie Smollett [Instagram/SpurPlay]

American actor Jussie Smollett has been found guilty of staging his attack a few years ago.

Recommended articles

The actor claimed to have been attacked by two men who beat him up, tied a noose around his neck, and poured bleach on him.

The actor was found guilty of five out of the six charges levelled against him.

Jussie Smollett found guilty of 5 out of 6 court charges
Jussie Smollett found guilty of 5 out of 6 court charges REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

The jury of six men and six women deliberated for more than nine hours on Wednesday, December 8 - December 9, 2021.

He was charged for disorderly conduct charge for a false crime report which is a Class 4 felony and punishable by up to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

It would be recalled that Smollett was hospitalised after he was reportedly injured by two men in what looks like a homophobic attack back in January 2019.

There were reportedly two men wearing ski masks that viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back.

He suffered a fractured rib, and the attackers put a rope around his neck and poured bleach on him as they yelled, “This is MAGA country.”

The Osundairo brothers were later named in the alleged attack on Smollett.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jussie Smollett found guilty of 5 out of 6 count charges

Jussie Smollett found guilty of 5 out of 6 count charges

Fans now able to rent iconic 'Home Alone' house

Fans now able to rent iconic 'Home Alone' house

'You are the one that is bipolar' - Precious Chikwendu replies estranged husband, Femi Fani-Kayode

'You are the one that is bipolar' - Precious Chikwendu replies estranged husband, Femi Fani-Kayode

Henry Cavill reveals he's still got his Superman costume

Henry Cavill reveals he's still got his Superman costume

Erectile dysfunction: Fani-Kayode reacts to ex-wife’s claims, says she is 'insane'

Erectile dysfunction: Fani-Kayode reacts to ex-wife’s claims, says she is 'insane'

American rapper Slim 400 gunned down at 33

American rapper Slim 400 gunned down at 33

Kehinde Bankole to play young Funmilayo Ransome Kuti in new biopic

Kehinde Bankole to play young Funmilayo Ransome Kuti in new biopic

Onyeka Onwenu, Patience Ozokwor, Kate Henshaw star in intriguing stage play, Speaking Out

Onyeka Onwenu, Patience Ozokwor, Kate Henshaw star in intriguing stage play, "Speaking Out"

Watch the official trailer for new film 'Oga Festus'

Watch the official trailer for new film 'Oga Festus'

Trending

'My sperm donor was not a random person' - Ini Edo

Nollywood actress Ini Edo [Instagram/IniEdo]

Ini Edo welcomes baby girl via surrogacy

Nollywood movie star Ini Edo [RaveMedia]

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan ex- wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

Nick Cannon's massive bulging pants trends after appearance on TV show

American actor and TV host Nick Cannon [Instagram/UrbanNews]