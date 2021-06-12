RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

June 12: Tiwa Savage, Toke, Makinwa, Small Doctor, Mr Macaroni, others join protest in Lagos

Macaroni says the Nigerian government wants to silence its citizens.

Nigerian music star Small Doctor at the Gani Fawehinmi Park [PULSE]

Some Nigerian celebrities have joined in the #June12 protest across the country.

Nigerian music star Small Doctor was among those who turned up at the Gani Fawehinmi Park located in Ojota, Lagos, to join other Nigerians to protest against the government.

Another celebrity who made it to the protest ground was Instagram comedian, Mr Macaroni.

The comedian who has become famous for tackling the government, accused the current administration of trying to silence Nigerians from calling them out.

"I always say this country has what it needs at its disposal to be one of the top countries in the world. But we are here today because of corruption, we are here today because of nepotism," he said.

"Look at the level of insecurity we have been dealing with since this administration came in till now. When Nigerians speak, the government is always quick to say we are fighting them. We don't have their guns, we have our voice but they want to take that away from us."

Other celebrities who joined in on the protest, were Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa.

Saturday, June 12 is Nigeria’s Democracy Day, and many civil organisations had vowed to peacefully protest the government’s poor management of the country.

Some of the protesters were arrested, while others who showed up at the meeting point were dispersed with teargas by men of the Nigeria police force.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

