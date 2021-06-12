RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police disrupt June 12 protests in Lagos, disperse protesters

Police disperse protesters in Ojota, Lagos (Pulse)
Police disperse protesters in Ojota, Lagos (Pulse) Pulse Nigeria

Police operatives in Lagos have stopped Nigerian youths from protesting at Ojota, Lagos.

The youths, who gathered at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the area to protest against insecurity and bad governance in the country were dispersed by the police.

Some of the protesters have reportedly been arrested.

Nigerian youths gather at Ojota on Democracy Day to protests against bad governance. (Pulse)
Nigerian youths gather at Ojota on Democracy Day to protests against bad governance. (Pulse) Pulse Nigeria

The state police command warned the protesters to stop advancing to the Gani Fawehinmi Park to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the protests.

Saturday, June 12 is Nigeria’s Democracy Day, and many civil organisations had vowed to peacefully protest the government’s poor management of the country.

But the police in a statement on Friday that they were not aware of any planned protests in the economic hub of Nigeria.

The police also appealed to the public to disregard any sit-at-home order called by certain groups which is being circulated in social media and go about their lawful businesses.

