Police disrupt June 12 protests in Lagos, disperse protesters

The youths, who gathered at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the area to protest against insecurity and bad governance in the country were dispersed by the police.

Some of the protesters have reportedly been arrested.

Pulse Nigeria

The state police command warned the protesters to stop advancing to the Gani Fawehinmi Park to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the protests.

Saturday, June 12 is Nigeria’s Democracy Day, and many civil organisations had vowed to peacefully protest the government’s poor management of the country.

But the police in a statement on Friday that they were not aware of any planned protests in the economic hub of Nigeria.