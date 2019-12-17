Juliet Ibrahim says in 2020 she will be giving love another try and hope it works out.

The Ghanaian actress made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, December 16, 2019. In her very cute post, she prayed that her next relationship will be the one she has always prayed for.

"May my next relationship be my “ I remember praying for this “ Amen. #atoasttolifebook #atoasttolife 2020 I’m ready to give love a chance again. I have grown Wiser, smarter, emotionally ready, I’m aware of my tolerance level, won’t settle for less than I deserve, I know my worth and definitely understand how to add tax to my worth going forward... - Let’s give love a chance... shall we? 🥰❤️😍😜 #newbeginnings #2020 XOXO A PRINCESS WHO KISSED FROGS ❤️❤️❤️ ," she wrote.

We all hope and pray that Juliet Ibrahim's wises come through in 2020. Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim had one of the most beautiful celebrity relationships which spanned between 2017 and early 2018 before it hit the rocks.

Juliet Ibrahim says in 2020 she will be giving love another try and hope it works out. [Instagram/JulietIbrahim]

The first clue of the relationship going sour was when Juliet Ibrahim deleted all his photos on her Instagram page. However in 2019, Iceberg Slim apologised to Juliet Ibrahim for all he had done to her.

The apology...

Iceberg Slim shocked millions of social media users when he posted an apology message to Juliet Ibrahim on his Instagram page. He went to beg for her forgiveness for all the wrongs he had done to her including cheating.

"I lied, I cheated, I took your love for granted and in turn, I brought ridicule and shame to you. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize," part of the post read.