Julia Fox says she was never in love with Kanye West

Odion Okonofua

Fox describes herself as the No 1 hustler.

American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [InterviewMagazine]
American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [InterviewMagazine]

Kanye West's former lover Julia Fox has revealed that she was never in love with him.

The actress and the rapper called their six-week-old relationship quits barely 24 hours ago.

In a now-deleted post shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 15, the actress said she was never in love with the rapper.

kanye and Julia Fox
kanye and Julia Fox

"Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!" she wrote.

The billionaire rapper and Fox started dating in January after weeks of speculations about their relationship.

It was followed by several dates including the special birthday dinner held in Fox's honour.

American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [Instagram/DondaTines]
American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [Instagram/DondaTines]

This will be Kanye's third attempt at moving on from his estranged wife.

First was the much publicised getaway with International model, Irina Shynk.

This was followed by basketball dates with another model, Vinetria.

Odion Okonofua

