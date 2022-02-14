Kanye West and Julia Fox break up after his social media meltdown

According to the actress's rep, the six-week-old relationship has come to an end even though they are still friends.

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," the rep told PageSix.

The split comes on the heels of the social media tirade the rapper got involved in some days ago.

West had called out his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian's new lover Pete Davidson.

“LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD,” West captioned a paparazzi photo of Davidson and Kardashian taken last month.

He also cut out Kid Cudi from his forthcoming album over some personal differences.

The billionaire rapper and Fox started dating in January after weeks of speculations about their relationship.

It was followed by several dates including the special birthday dinner held in Fox's honour.

This will be Kanye's third attempt at moving on from his estranged wife.

First was the much publicised getaway with International model, Irina Shynk.