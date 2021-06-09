RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West spotted with model Irina Shayk in France amid dating rumours

Kanye West is reportedly dating the Russian born model.

Kanye West and model Irina Shayk [Instagram/Irina Shayk]

American rapper Kanye West has been spotted in France with International model Irina Shayk amid dating rumours.

According to several reports, the two are currently in France where he spent his 44th birthday celebration.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the “All of the Lights” rapper can be seen on vacation in Provence, France, with the Russian-born model on Tuesday, which also happened to be West’s 44th birthday.

kanye west and model Irina Shayk in France [DailyMail]
Putting on a very rare grin, West couldn’t contain his smile as he and Shayk, wearing a white crop top and black pants, walked through vineyards in the South of France.

kanye west flanked by his reported new girlfriend Irina Shayk [DailyMail]
This is the first time the billionaire rapper will be spotted in public with another woman since his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Shayk used to date movie star, Bradley Cooper and they have a daughter together.

