Nigerian video director Jude Okoye has gotten for himself a mansion as part of the activities to celebrate Christmas.

Okoye took to his Instagram page on Monday, December 21, 2020, where he shared photos of his newly built mansion.

"Let’s say Xmas gift came early. #realestate #realinvestment #builtfromscratch 📸 @ifyokoye1," he captioned the photos.

Okoye's new home is a two storey glass house with several exquisite features.

It has a swimming pool and what seems to be an elevator.

Jude Okoye and wife, Ifeoma Umeokeke [Instagram/JudeEngees]

Okoye is a popular video director and elder brother to music stars, Peter and Paul (Psquare).

He is married to Ifeoma Umeokeke, and they have two daughters, Emma and Eleanor Chis Okoye.