It is the hope and prayers of Joycelyn Savage's family (One of his alleged sex slaves) that he spends the next the Fathers day in jail.

According to TMZ, Joycelyn's dad, Tim Savage says he is counting down the days until the embattled singer goes to jail and his daughter comes back home.

Tim says the year's Fathers day left him with an empty feeling because he only got to spend time with 2 of his 3 daughters ... and he's blaming it all on R. Kelly, and wishing the worst for him.

It would be recalled that a few months ago, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary both girlfriends of R.Kelly had come out to deny that they were been held captive by the music star.

According to them, their parents were fabricating stories about their relationship with R.Kelly.

R.Kelly's two girlfriends have came out to defend him a few months ago, blaming their parents from trying to get back at the singer over money from the singer. The girlfriends, Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, made this known during an interview with Gayle King on 'CBS This Morning.' According to the women, they are in a relationship with the music icon.

"A very strong relationship," Savage said. "We all are a family, all together," Clary said. Clary became defensive when King asked if they were in a three-way sexual relationship with Kelly.

"I would never share with no one what I do in or outside of the bedroom," Clary said. "And as a woman (I'm) sure you would not either." Clary added, "There are people all over the world who have multiple girlfriends. It's no different."

Clary went on to reveal that it was her parents who encouraged to take photos with R.Kelly when she was 17 so as to extort money from him, a statement that was backed up by Joycelyn.