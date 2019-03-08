R.Kelly's two girlfriends have come out to defend him, blaming their parents from trying to get back at the singer over money from the singer.

The girlfriends, Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, made this known during an interview with Gayle King on 'CBS This Morning.' According to the women, they are in a relationship with the music icon.

"A very strong relationship," Savage said. "We all are a family, all together," Clary said. Clary became defensive when King asked if they were in a three-way sexual relationship with Kelly.

"I would never share with no one what I do in or outside of the bedroom," Clary said. "And as a woman (I'm) sure you would not either." Clary added, "There are people all over the world who have multiple girlfriends. It's no different."

Clary went on to reveal that it was her parents who encouraged to take photos with R.Kelly when she was 17 so as to extort money from him, a statement that was backed up by Joycelyn.

"Both our parents are basically out here to try and get money and scam because they didn't agree on what happened with music or whatever it could be and they are just very upset," she said.

However, lawyer to the parents of the ladies has come to say they that their statements are a result of years of suffering from mental abuse and manipulation by R. Kelly.

R.Kelly has denied all the sexual abuse allegations leveled against him in a first interview since his release. In an interview with Gayle King on 'CBS This Morning' the music icon denied all the sexual abuse allegations and allegations that he manipulated women into staying with him in emotionally and physically abusive relationships leveled against him.

“Hate me if you want to, love me if you want, But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through — oh, right now I just think I need to be a monster, hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, don’t let them out!" he said.

In the interview, R.Kelly gets all emotional, couldn't keep calm as he went on cursing and pleading on the camera. “I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me!” he said tearfully looking at the camera.