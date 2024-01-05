Johnny Drille celebrates second wedding anniversary with wife

The singer posted five pictures from their wedding to his Instagram and doted on his wife in the caption. The post revealed that the intimate ceremony was attended by fellow Mavin stars like Rema, Ayra Starr, Dija among others.

"Thank you for the happiest five years of my life, and the most beautiful two years of marriage. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me and I’m glad I get to go through life with you. Happy anniversary," he said in his caption.

Drille and Tahini tied the knot on January 5, 2022 in a very private ceremony attended by loved ones. Their union was kept out of the public's prying eyes up until a full year later when Drille broke the news and music producer, Don Jazzy, finally posted pictures from the ceremony. Nigerians on social media were taken by surprise at the news because Drille's relationship status was unknown.

The singer and his wife met in 2018 at one of his shows after being signed to Mavin Records where she also worked as the director of A&R. In 2023, he revealed she was his first girlfriend ever, and within a few months he knew he was going to marry her.

Speaking to Iyabo Ojo he said, "We met in October, and by January, I knew I was going to marry her. And I told her I was going to marry her. For me, it was a deep conviction. A lot of people will not believe this, but she was my first girlfriend. I never had a girlfriend before her. I married the first woman that I said 'I love you' to, and I always wanted it to be that way; it doesn't have to be that way for everyone."

