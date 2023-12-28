Johnny Drille announces the birth of his first child, a baby girl

Drille made the announcement in a heartwarming Instagram post on Thursday, December 28, 2023, stating that their baby girl was born on November 17, 2023. The video posted contained clips from his wife, Rima's pregnancy journey up until the moment of Amaris' birth. He doted on his newborn, focusing on his new found calling as a father.

He began, "AMARIS ESOHE IGHODARO | 11.17.23 Six weeks ago today, we held in our arms our daughter for the first time. It’s hard to explain but it’s the most miraculous thing I’ve ever known. Never felt a greater sense of purpose to protect and to nurture. Everyday I pray to God to help me be the best father for our daughter, so help me God."

Going on, he fawned over his wife, emphasising on her strength and grace in embracing motherhood.

"Dear @rimouuune I’m in awe of your strength, I’ve seen you go through real pain the last few months, but you stayed strong for our baby, and for me. Been watching you take on motherhood with so much grace. Something more exciting about raising this child with you," he said.

The great news brought joy to the singer's fans, followers and fellow celebrities who took to his comment section, flooding it with congratulatory messages and goodwill.

Rima also posted pictures from her maternity shoot, holding onto her round belly. One of the shots showed Drille planting a soft kiss on her baby bump.

