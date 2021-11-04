Jay Z deactivates Instagram page 24 hours after joining social media platform

American rapper Jay Z has deactivated his Instagram page barely 24 hours after joining the social media platform.
The rapper's Instagram's journey is short-lived.
This may have come as a shock to his teeming fans who were already hyped about his willingness to share his private life and career on the platform.
At the time of the deactivation of the page, the father of three had already amassed over 2.3 million followers.
Jay Z joined Instagram on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Interestingly, he followed only his wife, Beyonce on the platform.
He also shared a photo from Netflix’s The Harder They Fall film, which he co-produced.
He also uploaded an IG Story featuring a premiere countdown clock for the film.
