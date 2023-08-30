Iyanya almost committed suicide in 2020 because of financial stagnancy

The singer revealed this during an interview on the Tea With Tay Podcast, talking about the large blow he suffered after his cash inflow stopped. He narrated the series of events that spiraled into the low point he had in 2020.

It all started when he was sued by his former talent management for allegedly stealing a company car, and the court case dragged on for a full year. During that time, he was unable to make music, and hold performances or tours, so he suffered a stagnancy in income. Going on he narrated that he lost his home during his time in court because he could no longer pay his bills, as a result of this he was forced to stay in a hotel and contemplated killing himself.

In his words, “I was in court for a long time, I didn’t do shows. I couldn’t do anything. You know, when you stopped doing a show, you now have to fall back on your savings. But when you are popping, that inflow of money is different, the way you spend is different from the way you spend whatever you saved. So, I felt it. I was in that hotel throughout the lockdown. I almost committed suicide. The manager stopped me one time, and took the sniper from my hand. All of that stuff. Madness, man.”

Iyanya disclosed that the hotel manager saved his life in the nick of time, and was so accommodating that after saving his life, he allowed him to stay in the hotel room free of charge.