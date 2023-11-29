ADVERTISEMENT
Iyanya advices happily married couples to keep off social media

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The artist believes this is a sure fire way to protect marriages.

Iyanya believes that keeping your happy moments off social media is key
Iyanya believes that keeping your happy moments off social media is key

Iyanya expressed his views about marriage while guest starring on The Kingz Corner podcast, stating that he believes marriage is a sacred and beautiful thing regardless of the bad ones. He then stressed the importance of protecting one's marriage from the public and keeping valuable moments to oneself.

"I know people who are happily married, not that they don't have challenges but I have watched them protect what they have but these days people don't protect what they have.

"Isn't it funny that these days people would buy gold for fifty thousand dollars and lock it but you have someone that you love so much and you can't protect that person. You have to protect what you love, some people who are happily married are not on Instagram, some are but they don't post valuable moments, they cherish them," the singer asserted.

He went further, emphasising on the fact that people's marriages and their issues are not meant for the entertainment of the social media crowd. For him, finding that one special person is the most important thing and social media has a way or making people fearful about getting married.

He continued, "Two words, social and media, is your marriage social? Marriage is a beautiful thing And we have to learn to ignore all the bad marriages and not allow those bad marriages define our expectations or don't let a bad marriage mean you think you can't have a good marriage. I just believe that if you find someone who loves you the most important thing they love you, sacrifice for you."

