ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Here are 5 celebrity couples who had secret weddings

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

You thought you were a private person? These celebrity couples take 'privacy' to a whole new level.

Johnny Drille had a secret wedding a year ago and only announced recently [Mavins/Johnnydrille]
Johnny Drille had a secret wedding a year ago and only announced recently [Mavins/Johnnydrille]

Recommended articles

Well, these celebrities chose to have private weddings and release their pictures in their own time.

Here are five celebrities who kept their weddings a secret:

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting strong with the most shocking. Our favourite loverboy Johnny Drille took the internet by storm by keeping his marriage a secret for a whole year! He publicised his marriage one year and some months after the ceremony.

Johnny Drille kept his marriage private between 2022 and 2023 before going public [Instagram/DonJazzy[
Johnny Drille kept his marriage private between 2022 and 2023 before going public [Instagram/DonJazzy[ Pulse Nigeria

His marriage was so under wraps that there were speculations of the star dating someone entirely different. On July 4, 2023, hearts were shattered when the singer posted a clip from his new music video 'The best part' announcing his marriage.

Nigeria's finest producer and talent manager also kept his marriage a secret from his fans and the general public. The star kept this secret for decades despite being uber-famous. He then disclosed this information in 2021, which came as a shock to everyone. He disclosed that he got married at the age of 20 but got divorced two years later because he made his music his priority.

ADVERTISEMENT
Don Jazzy got married to an American model 20 years ago [Instagram/Don Jazzy]
Don Jazzy got married to an American model 20 years ago [Instagram/Don Jazzy] Pulse Nigeria

These two successful artistes also kept their engagement and wedding so private that there were mere speculations and assumptions about their marital status in 2019. Even on their wedding day, there were only rumors and no official reports. Afterwards, their wedding was said to have been held at Ilashe Beach, Lagos State.

Adekunle Gold and Simi released their wedding photos much longer after the wedding was said to have taken place.
Adekunle Gold and Simi released their wedding photos much longer after the wedding was said to have taken place. Adekunle Gold and Simi prolonged the release of their wedding memories to the displeasure of fans. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Queen and King of secrecy and Non-Disclosure agreements also had a private wedding in 2008. Even though social media wasn't as popular then as it is now, the 40 guests in attendance were asked to surrender their Blackberries. Bey and Jay didn't publicize their wedding photos until 2014, when they had their On the Run tour.

beyonce and Jay z had a very private wedding in 2008 [Instagram/Mstinalawson]
beyonce and Jay z had a very private wedding in 2008 [Instagram/Mstinalawson] Pulse Nigeria

The musical whistle-note queen that we all know and love also cherishes her privacy above all else. The former Nickelodeon star got married to her boyfriend, Darlton Gomez, in a not-so-'grande fashion in 2021. The intimate affair took place in her home, with only a select few in attendance and no paparazzi.

American popstar gets married at home [Vogue]
American popstar gets married at home [Vogue] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

It is safe to say that these celebrities have great people around them for these fabulous weddings to be successfully kept under wraps. Is this the new way to go for celebrity weddings?

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake debuts 12 songs on Billboard US Afrobeats Chart

Asake debuts 12 songs on Billboard US Afrobeats Chart

Here are 5 celebrity couples who had secret weddings

Here are 5 celebrity couples who had secret weddings

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz features Chike on new single 'My Baby'

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz features Chike on new single 'My Baby'

'Big Love' displaces 'Transformers', 'The Flash', nears ₦20 million

'Big Love' displaces 'Transformers', 'The Flash', nears ₦20 million

Mohbad spreads the Street gospel with 'Blessed'

Mohbad spreads the Street gospel with 'Blessed'

No sex before marriage for me - BBNaija's Bella reveals

No sex before marriage for me - BBNaija's Bella reveals

Tiwa Savage’s Groundbreaking debut album Turns 10

Tiwa Savage’s Groundbreaking debut album Turns 10

Johnny Drille takes internet by storm after unveiling wife, secret wedding

Johnny Drille takes internet by storm after unveiling wife, secret wedding

2023 Mid Year Review: Top 10 Albums (EP & LP)

2023 Mid Year Review: Top 10 Albums (EP & LP)

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anita Brown claims to be pregnant with Davido's baby [Dabigal]

Davido's alleged sidechick claims pregnancy for star, shows receipts

It turns out Jonny Drille found his lover a while ago [Instagram/DonJazzy]

Johnny Drille takes internet by storm after unveiling wife, secret wedding

Davido thanks his fans and supporters for the love shown to him [Instagram/Davido]

Davido speaks amid pregnancy allegations, thanks his fans

Teebillz declares his estranged wife Tiwa Savage as the female Greatest of all Time on Instagram.

Tiwa Savage is the GOAT, Teebillz shows support for ex-wife