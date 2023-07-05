Here are 5 celebrity couples who had secret weddings

Well, these celebrities chose to have private weddings and release their pictures in their own time.

Here are five celebrities who kept their weddings a secret:

Johnny Drille

Starting strong with the most shocking. Our favourite loverboy Johnny Drille took the internet by storm by keeping his marriage a secret for a whole year! He publicised his marriage one year and some months after the ceremony.

Pulse Nigeria

His marriage was so under wraps that there were speculations of the star dating someone entirely different. On July 4, 2023, hearts were shattered when the singer posted a clip from his new music video 'The best part' announcing his marriage.

Don Jazzy

Nigeria's finest producer and talent manager also kept his marriage a secret from his fans and the general public. The star kept this secret for decades despite being uber-famous. He then disclosed this information in 2021, which came as a shock to everyone. He disclosed that he got married at the age of 20 but got divorced two years later because he made his music his priority.

Pulse Nigeria

Simi and Adekunle Gold

These two successful artistes also kept their engagement and wedding so private that there were mere speculations and assumptions about their marital status in 2019. Even on their wedding day, there were only rumors and no official reports. Afterwards, their wedding was said to have been held at Ilashe Beach, Lagos State.

Adekunle Gold and Simi prolonged the release of their wedding memories to the displeasure of fans. Pulse Nigeria

Beyonce and Jay Z

The Queen and King of secrecy and Non-Disclosure agreements also had a private wedding in 2008. Even though social media wasn't as popular then as it is now, the 40 guests in attendance were asked to surrender their Blackberries. Bey and Jay didn't publicize their wedding photos until 2014, when they had their On the Run tour.

Pulse Nigeria

Ariana Grande

The musical whistle-note queen that we all know and love also cherishes her privacy above all else. The former Nickelodeon star got married to her boyfriend, Darlton Gomez, in a not-so-'grande fashion in 2021. The intimate affair took place in her home, with only a select few in attendance and no paparazzi.

Pulse Nigeria

