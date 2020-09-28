Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has been gifted a Range Rover Evoque by her goddaughter.

The movie star who couldn't hide her joy took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 28, 2020, where she shared photos of the car gift.

She went on to narrate how her goddaughter, Ololade Abuta, surprised her with the car gift.

"2 weeks ago I prayed for a car on my page, @ololadeabuta_gracias my first Goddaughter called me and after we gisted for some minutes she asked me the kind of car I wish to buy, I jokingly told her range rover Evoque, next thing she started praying for me that God will provide an Evoque for me," she wrote.

"I come say I no get money now oooooo make I jeje buy Vensa she said don't worry before the end of this month God will bless me with an Evoque, we both laughed over it but I didn't read any meaning to it."

"Last week Sunday she called me that she will be coming to my house with a client that wants to do interior decor but I told her I wouldn't be home because I was travelling to Turkey, I didn't know she had a car gift for me 😭😭😭 Lolade my God will really bless you."

Ojo's car gift is a 2015 Range Rover Evoque which according to cars website, UsaNews, goes for about $30,000 (N11M].