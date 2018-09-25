Pulse.ng logo
Ireti Doyle praises Davido for his role in Osun elections

Davido Ireti Doyle praises singer for his role in Osun elections

Ireti Doyle thinks Davido is a typical example of how every Nigerian can stand up and do the right thing.

The dancing Senator play

The dancing Senator

(TheCable)

You've got to give it to Davido over his doggedness during the Osun elections and Ireti Doyle is apparently on the same page.

The actress in a long epistle on her Instagram praised the music star for his loyalty, passion towards his uncle's (Senator Ademola Adeleke) bid to become the next governor of Osun state.

"Who he's campaigning for and why is immaterial and beside the point. The way i see it, if a quarter of us got involved and pursued our political preferences with as much passion, single-mindedness, loyalty, doggedness and "we die here" fervour that @davidoofficial has displayed and sustained over the last several days, it's safe to say that the last 2 decades probably wouldn't have gone down the way they have and we probably wouldn't be in the current socio-political situation we are in.

"It doesn't matter how cerebral or articulate you are; backseat driving and armchair political analysis don't change a thing. Everyone is analysing what A, B, C, and D are doing, the real question is what are you doing? How are you getting involved? What is your political preference and how are you ensuring that you are effectively represented?

Ireti Doyle play

Ireti Doyle

(Instagram/IretiDoyle)

 

"Alas, classic Nigerianese, you no go do, person wey gree do will be damned for doing..Na so! DavidO has found his "why". I am PVC ready currently on the lookout for my "why". A candidate who's politics I agree with, who I feel I can trust. #BeActivelyInvolved#ArmChairCriticsNeverChangedAThing#GetYourPVC#AggresivelySupportTheCandidateOfYourChoice," she wrote.

Davido, the Nigerian singer who influenced an entire gubernatorial election play

Davido, the Nigerian singer who influenced an entire gubernatorial election

(Premium Times)

 

After this carefully written epistle, we need not say much as we've been schooled on how passion and zeal can actually make us get the change that we so want. Davido since the emergence of his uncle as governorship aspirant in Osun state has been on his toes to make sure he gets the mandate by following him all through the campaigns at the length and breadth of the state.

Davido’s Influence Signifies Hope For Youths In Nigerian Politics play

Davido’s Influence Signifies Hope For Youths In Nigerian Politics

(TheNET.ng)

 

Prior to the elections, Davido canceled his remaining tour dates in the United States to return to Nigeria to campaign for his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

ALSO READ: Davido and the dancing senator

Check out photos of Davido dressed in PDP Agbada

Davido wearing a PDP agbada, a violation of NYSC's bye-laws concerning partisan politics play

Davido wearing a PDP agbada, a violation of NYSC's bye-laws concerning partisan politics

(Instagram/Davido)

 

The photo of Davido looking dapper in an Agbada with imprints of the People’s Democratic Party got everyone talking just before the commencement of the Osun state governorship elections.

The music star who is in Osun state to support his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke who is running for the seat of governor, took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, where he shared the photo.

Davido campaigning for his uncle. play

Davido campaigning for his uncle.

(Report Naija)

 

He went on to caption the photo with the quote; “Osogbo Mega rally today !! @ademolaadeleke_01 victory awaits You and the Beautiful People of the state of Osun!         ⭐️  ❤️.”

