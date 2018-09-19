Pulse.ng logo
Check out photos of Davido dressed in PDP Agbada

Davido Check out photos of singer dressed in PDP Agbada

Davido is gradually settling into the lifestyle of a politician and we love the fact that he actively involved in his uncle's election campaign.

  • Published:
Davido play

Davido

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

The photo of Davido looking dapper in an Agbada with imprints of the People’s Democratic Party is the coolest you’d see today.

The music star who is in Osun state to support his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke who is running for the seat of governor, took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, where he shared the photo.

He went on to caption the photo with the quote; “Osogbo Mega rally today !! @ademolaadeleke_01 victory awaits You and the Beautiful People of the state of Osun!         ⭐️  ❤️.”

 

Davido has been on the campaign trail of his uncle for last few days. They have toured the length and breadth of Osun canvassing for votes from the indigenes of the state for the forthcoming elections.

View this post on Instagram

Osogbo we coming. PDP 4 Life

A post shared by Isrealdmw. (@isrealdmw) on

 

This doesn't come as a surprise Davido had announced last w eek that he was canceling his remaining tour in the United States so he could return to the country. He said he was doing because of conflicting schedules and NYSC duties.

Davido play

Davido

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial )

 

Davido cancels remaining US tour because of NYSC

Davido play

Davido

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial )

 

A few days ago, Davido announced that he was canceling his remaining tour in the United States so he could return to the country for NYSC. The music star made this known on Friday, September 14, 2018, via his Instagram page. According to a statement released by his team, due to conflict of time and NYSC duties, he is canceling his remaining tour dates in the United States of America.

" I apologize to all my Fans but Duty calls!    But I promise new dates would be announced for Houston Dallas LA and San Francisco ❤️❤️❤️       We will reschedule and add more dates. Shout out to all the fans who sold out each city so far," he captioned the statement.

play

 

Davido has since returned to the country where he has been gathering support for his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke who is running for governor of Osun state.

