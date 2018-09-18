Davido and the dancing senator

news

Ever had that uncle as a child or even now as an adult that you are fond of and would do anything for him because he had your back anytime and any day?

Yes, guys, we feel that's the kind of relationship Davido has with uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke. The first time we ever got to hear of his now famous uncle was in his hit song "Dami Duro" where he mentioned his name.

Before we get carried away, on our photo of the day, we have Davido and his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke at one of his campaign rallies. From the look of this photo, these guys were digging it out on the stage as they danced.

Everything about this photo shows how united the Adelekes are and ever ready to give it a 120% for each other. If you think these guys aren't close, they just know that Davido canceled his remaining tour in the United States just to be in Nigeria to support his family.