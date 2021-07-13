Instagram Comedian NastyBlaq sparks relationship rumours with BBNaija's TolaniBaj

On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the IG comedian took to his Instagram Stories where he asked fans to throw questions at him.

"Are you in a relationship?'' a fan asked.

Pulse Nigeria

He went onto share a video of the reality TV star wearing a face mask walking towards him with the caption ''I care about someone."

Another inquisitive fan asked him to show the face of the lady behind the mask and alas! It was your favourite reality TV star.

Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that during the reunion season of the reality TV show, TolaniBaj revealed that she was in a healthy relationship.

She even revealed that her partner was 6'5 tall.