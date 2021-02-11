American actress and partner of later rapper Nipsey Hussle, Lauren London has debunked rumours of being pregnant.

Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in cold blood in April 2019.

In a post shared via her Twitter page on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, the mother of two, denied the rumours.

"Woke up to some straight bullshit. Rumors! Lies! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant," she tweeted.

"Don’t disturb the peace of the people that need it the most. Ase’"

London was the late Nipsey Hussle's partner before his untimely death.

Eric Holder was arrested by men of the Los Angeles Police Department after a manhunt was set on him for the alleged murder of Nipsey Hussle.

The rapper with Eritrean roots had a promising career before he was killed.

He was nominated for Best Rap Album for "Victory Lap," his first formal album that finally dropped in 2018 after six years of teasing, but lost out to Cardi B.

He and London had a son together.