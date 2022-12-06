Popular Nigerian actor, IK Ogbonna, has dropped nuggets for everyone on how to treat their parents.
IK Ogbonna reflects on parenting sacrifices and the effects
Being a father of two, Ogbonna certainly understands the sacrifices that come with parenting.
The movie star and father of two shared a post on his Instagram story where he admonished everyone to always respect and honour their parents.
In the same post, Ogbonna gave his reasons: he noted that some parents are not where they are meant to be because they sacrificed their personal growth for their children's.
As a final note, the actor also said that it is time to reward them back for their good deeds.
In his words, “Dear bro/sis, respect and honor your parents always. Many parents are not where they meant to be…. Coz they sacrificed their personal growth for yours. It’s time to pay them back [sic]”.
Ogbonna is a model, director, actor, and television personality from Nigeria.
He rose to prominence after being chosen for the 2005 Amstel Malta Box Office TV show and has a long history of modeling.
