IK Ogbonna reflects on parenting sacrifices and the effects

Babatunde Lawal

Being a father of two, Ogbonna certainly understands the sacrifices that come with parenting.

IK Ogbonna [Instagram/IKOgbonna]
Popular Nigerian actor, IK Ogbonna, has dropped nuggets for everyone on how to treat their parents.

The movie star and father of two shared a post on his Instagram story where he admonished everyone to always respect and honour their parents.

In the same post, Ogbonna gave his reasons: he noted that some parents are not where they are meant to be because they sacrificed their personal growth for their children's.

As a final note, the actor also said that it is time to reward them back for their good deeds.

In his words, “Dear bro/sis, respect and honor your parents always. Many parents are not where they meant to be…. Coz they sacrificed their personal growth for yours. It’s time to pay them back [sic]”.

IK Ogbonna [Instagram/Story] Pulse Nigeria

Ogbonna is a model, director, actor, and television personality from Nigeria.

He rose to prominence after being chosen for the 2005 Amstel Malta Box Office TV show and has a long history of modeling.

Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media.

