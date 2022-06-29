RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

IK Ogbonna bags doctorate degree

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna [Instagram/IKOgbonna]
Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna [Instagram/IKOgbonna]

The movie star shared the big news via his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

"Introducing Dr (Hon) IKECHUKWU MITCHEL OGBONNA. Thanks to the governing council of INSTITUT SUPERIEUR DE TECHNOLOGIES ET DE MANAGEMENT (ISTM UNIVERSITY) for conferring on me Doctorate (Honorary) Degree of Arts in leadership and Development," he wrote.

The actor joins the list of celebrities who have been honoured with doctorate degrees from foreign universities.

Some of the celebrities who have bagged doctorate degrees include Peter Okoye, dancer Kaffy and Alexx Ekubo.

Okoye and Kaffy bagged their degrees from Escae-Benin University, Benin Republic.

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye [Instagram/PeterPsquare]
Nigerian singer Peter Okoye [Instagram/PeterPsquare] Pulse Nigeria

"Dear Team P! It’s a great honor to be decorated by a distinguished educational institution, Who have recognized my contribution to Dance and Music as well as my support for the youth in the entertainment industry," Okoye wrote at the time he was honoured.

While Ekubo was honoured at the Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston University in Benin Republic

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

