IK Ogbonna bags doctorate degree

"Introducing Dr (Hon) IKECHUKWU MITCHEL OGBONNA. Thanks to the governing council of INSTITUT SUPERIEUR DE TECHNOLOGIES ET DE MANAGEMENT (ISTM UNIVERSITY) for conferring on me Doctorate (Honorary) Degree of Arts in leadership and Development," he wrote.

The actor joins the list of celebrities who have been honoured with doctorate degrees from foreign universities.

Some of the celebrities who have bagged doctorate degrees include Peter Okoye, dancer Kaffy and Alexx Ekubo.

Okoye and Kaffy bagged their degrees from Escae-Benin University, Benin Republic.

Pulse Nigeria

"Dear Team P! It’s a great honor to be decorated by a distinguished educational institution, Who have recognized my contribution to Dance and Music as well as my support for the youth in the entertainment industry," Okoye wrote at the time he was honoured.