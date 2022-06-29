IK Ogbonna bags doctorate degree

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has bagged a doctorate degree.
The movie star shared the big news via his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
The movie star shared the big news via his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
"Introducing Dr (Hon) IKECHUKWU MITCHEL OGBONNA. Thanks to the governing council of INSTITUT SUPERIEUR DE TECHNOLOGIES ET DE MANAGEMENT (ISTM UNIVERSITY) for conferring on me Doctorate (Honorary) Degree of Arts in leadership and Development," he wrote.
The actor joins the list of celebrities who have been honoured with doctorate degrees from foreign universities.
Some of the celebrities who have bagged doctorate degrees include Peter Okoye, dancer Kaffy and Alexx Ekubo.
Okoye and Kaffy bagged their degrees from Escae-Benin University, Benin Republic.
"Dear Team P! It’s a great honor to be decorated by a distinguished educational institution, Who have recognized my contribution to Dance and Music as well as my support for the youth in the entertainment industry," Okoye wrote at the time he was honoured.
While Ekubo was honoured at the Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston University in Benin Republic
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng