Iceberg Slim has yet again explained why he cheated on his former girlfriend, Juliet Ibrahim.

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim had one of the cutest celebrity relationships a few years ago.

The singer made this known while answering questions from his fans via Insta stories on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

One fan asked why he cheated on his last relationship.

And his answer was quite interesting; "I was looking for something I didn't know I had myself. I got a point where I wasn't sure if I truly loved myself, and ended up seeking emotional comfort somewhere," he wrote.

For those who aren't familiar with the story, Iceberg Slim and Juliet Ibrahim were in one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships in the country back in 2017/2018.

It didn't take long before the cracks in the relationship began to show its ugly head.

The first clue of the relationship going sour was when Juliet Ibrahim deleted all his photos on her Instagram page.

In 2019, Iceberg Slim apologised to Juliet Ibrahim for all he had done to her.

Iceberg Slim shocked millions of social media users when he posted an apology message to Juliet Ibrahim on his Instagram page.

He went to beg for her forgiveness for all the wrongs he had done to her including cheating.