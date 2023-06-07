I grew up in church and almost became a pastor – Tonto Dikeh

The talented thespian, in a surprising revelation, shared this intriguing detail on her Instagram page as she reflected on her upbringing and its influence on her life.

Having grown up in the church, Dikeh had actively participated in various roles within the religious community.

As she candidly stated, "I grew up in church... I was a cell leader. I was a department assistant. I almost became a Pastor."

This sheds light on her deep connection to her faith and her significant involvement in the church during her formative years.

Despite her flourishing career in the entertainment industry, the actress emphasised that the values instilled in her while growing up still resonate within her.

Her upbringing has shaped her character and continues to influence her choices and behaviour in both personal and professional spheres.

The movie star also expressed her discomfort with revealing clothing, confessing, "I'm so uncomfortable with revealing clothing, I just could never learn it!"

Tonto Charity Dikeh is not only recognised for her acting prowess but also for her humanitarian work and politics.