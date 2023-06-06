The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
I got my six-packs through hardship – Rema

Anna Ajayi

The artiste engaged in menial jobs before attaining fame and recognition in the music industry.

Rema got his ripped abs through engaging in menial jobs


In an interview with Spotify, the singer shared insights into his journey of physical development.

The talented artist, who hails from Benin City, Edo State, reminisced about his early days when he and his family resided in Benin City.

During that time, Rema recounted how he used to carry buckets of water, a physically demanding task that unknowingly contributed to his muscular physique.

He also emphasised that his time in Ghana further shaped his physique, as he continued to hustle and engage in strenuous activities.

"I don't go to the gym. I always had my body patterns, way back since Benin, fetching water, carrying buckets of water, you know, wheelbarrows. When I was in Ghana when I was hustling, doing hard labour. I was already getting ripped out from whatever I was doing. You know, days that I starved, my packs just came out, like," the singer shared during the interview.

Rema is a talented Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper, rose to stardom with his breakout hit Dumebi. In 2019, he signed a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records.

The musician recently accomplished a significant milestone by headlining a concert in India. The Mavin singer, who is currently on his highly anticipated Indian Tour, expressed his excitement and gratitude for achieving his dream.

Taking to social media, Rema shared a video of an old interview where he voiced his aspirations to make a mark in India's music scene.

In the 2020 interview, he questioned why Nigerian artists were not breaking into the Indian market as they were in Europe and America. Rema's desire to take Afrobeats to new heights and conquer India with his music was palpable.

Three years after the interview, the 23-year-old artist, renowned for his hit song Calm Down, fulfilled his ambitious dream by successfully selling out a concert in Delhi, India.

Shaffy Bello ended her marriage due to the challenges posed by long distance. [Instagram/ @shaffybello]

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Kizz Daniel and his fiancée have now separated. [Instagram]

Kizz Daniel hints at separation from fiancée

Kate Henshaw and her beautiful daughter, Gabrielle [Instagram]

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Yvonne Jegede vehemently denies ever being wedded to Ned Nwoko [Instagram/iamyvonnejegede]

Yvonne Jegede addresses rumours of secret wedding to Ned Nwoko