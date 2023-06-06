I got my six-packs through hardship – Rema

In an interview with Spotify, the singer shared insights into his journey of physical development.

The talented artist, who hails from Benin City, Edo State, reminisced about his early days when he and his family resided in Benin City.

During that time, Rema recounted how he used to carry buckets of water, a physically demanding task that unknowingly contributed to his muscular physique.

He also emphasised that his time in Ghana further shaped his physique, as he continued to hustle and engage in strenuous activities.

"I don't go to the gym. I always had my body patterns, way back since Benin, fetching water, carrying buckets of water, you know, wheelbarrows. When I was in Ghana when I was hustling, doing hard labour. I was already getting ripped out from whatever I was doing. You know, days that I starved, my packs just came out, like," the singer shared during the interview.

Rema is a talented Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper, rose to stardom with his breakout hit Dumebi. In 2019, he signed a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records.

The musician recently accomplished a significant milestone by headlining a concert in India. The Mavin singer, who is currently on his highly anticipated Indian Tour, expressed his excitement and gratitude for achieving his dream.

Taking to social media, Rema shared a video of an old interview where he voiced his aspirations to make a mark in India's music scene.

In the 2020 interview, he questioned why Nigerian artists were not breaking into the Indian market as they were in Europe and America. Rema's desire to take Afrobeats to new heights and conquer India with his music was palpable.