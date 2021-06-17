Rema releases new Don Jazzy-produced single, 'Bounce'
For the first time since signing to Mavin Records in 2019, Rema works with Nigerian legend, Don Jazzy.
Rema’s debut album has become one of the most talked-about projects to come out of West Africa, with the concept and collabs still strictly under wraps.
2020 had some silver linings for the young prodigy, Rema became one of Apple Music’s Up Next artists, part of the FIFA 2021 soundtrack as well as catching the attention of Drake and Rihanna along the way.
Artiste: Rema
Song: Bounce
Album: TBD
Year: February 26, 2021
Video Director: TBD
Song Producer: Don Jazzy
Genre: Afro-House Fusion, Afro-Pop
Label: Jonzing/MAVIN

