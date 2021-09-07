RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Why Ayra Starr and Rema are the ultimate Gen Z cool kids

Temi Iwalaiye

Besides being oaving the same management, why are these two youngsters the ultimate cool kids?

Ayra Starr and Rema are the coolest kids in Nigeria [instagram]
Ayra Starr and Rema are the coolest kids in Nigeria [instagram]

Ayra Starr and Rema, 19 years and 21 years old respectively, are making waves in the Nigerian music industry.

Ayra's new album, '19 and Dangerous' has been topping charts ever since its release on Friday, August 6, 2021.

The album has many jams that has become popular in Instagram Stories and Reels.

Rema has been a certified hitmaker ever since his first single 'Dumebi' in 2019. He made so many hits after that, his tag line is 'another banger'.

The two music stars performed at the Big Brother Naija show Live Eviction show on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Aside from their music, Rema and Ayra Starr are the ultimate cool kids. So, what makes them so cool?

It is as if both Ayra and Rema took a page out of 'How to dress like a Gen Z magazine’ and have since followed it to the letter. (Gen Z refers to those born between 1997 - 2012)

These two stars are always wearing oversized baggy pants. For Rema, it is mouth grills, bucket hats, tinted hair, statement shades and for Ayra, it is crop tops, oversized clothes, baggy trousers, jackets and a lot of jewellery.

Classic Gen Z fashion.

A strong sense of identity makes Gen Z a resilient almost, belligerent generation.

Listening to their music and following them on social media, you can tell how assertive they are about who they are and what they want.

Ayra has a song titled 'Gen Z Anthem', In it, she says, "I'm gonna be who I want to be. Live my life the way I wanna live. "

