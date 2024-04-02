I don't think it's for people like us - Terry G says he'll never get married

Speaking on the recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, the Akpako singer stated that marriage and music don't mix because a married person must be faithful.

"I'm not married but I'm not really considering marriage. It's not in my plans. I'm 37 years old and I've never been married. I don't think I'd ever get married because I don't think it's for people like us, musicians," he said.

"I won't generalise it because I don't put myself in people's shoes. For me, my endeavours won't allow me. If I get married now, it'd restrict me from my female fans. Now I have a baby mama who I'm co-parenting with and I'm very responsible, but I respect her like I'm married to her," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terry G also stressed that when it comes to music sex is part of the game and a married singer would be unable to fully bond with his female fans if he were married.

"The reason why I feel like people like me would not get married. I see no reason why you should not be faithful to your partner. And to be a bad guy in this music game you have to know how to knack and it has to be part of the game. Sex is part of music and you can't take it out, without it you're empty," he said.