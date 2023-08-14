ADVERTISEMENT
How DJ Kaywise's girlfriend almost got kidnapped by former workers

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She comes through with video evidence.

Nnena Egwueke, aka Nenny B, posted a video on her Instagram showing how the plans of her ex-boyfriend's former workers were foiled. In the video recorded from inside her home, the men were seen strategically positioned outside her house supposedly waiting for her to step out of her home.

According to her narration in the video, she was supposed to pick up a package she was expecting from a dispatch rider, thankfully her boyfriend Ayorinde Okiki aka Dj Kaywise was around at the time and offered to help intercept her package.

The perpetrators; Abraham Losa , Tobi Chukwu, and even Kaywise's twin brother Keyinde Ayorinde were captured in the video, evidently disgruntled that their plan fell through.

It all began when Nenny G posted a broken heart emoji on a black background, to her Instagram account. After this, her fans expressed their concern in her comment section, trying to ascertain what was wrong. Many ascertained that she and her boyfriend had broken up, or something had happened to him.

On Sunday, August 13, 2023, she posted a detailed official press release to her page addressing the issue at hand. She claimed that she received death threats from an unknown caller in 2021 and after the involvement of the Nigerian police, they discovered that the threats came from a former worker of Kaywise named Shola Olabinta.

Moving on, she noted that it was on July 30, 2023, that she was almost kidnapped by the three men Kaywise had dismissed from his service in 2021. She noted that while those three have been apprehended, the other accomplices were still at large.

Nenny B did not stop there, she also posted a legal undertaking signed by Shola, restraining him from calling, texting, or being in the same space as herself or Kaywise. She assured her fans that she had more evidence to post.

Although many people in her comment section have expressed their support for her, other worried fans continue to question her about the whereabouts of her significant other who was been away from social media for months now.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

