How Ayo Edebiri found her fashion voice growing up in a pentecostal household
From church chic to Hollywood style, her dress sense has taken a complete turnaround.
In a new interview with Vogue Magazine, she about the influence her mother had on her style.
"I have a very stylish mom, who is just like a beautiful Lord & Taylor queen, always wearing a ’90s suit. She had a point of view. And I grew up in church, where you show out on Sundays,” she said.
Growing up pentecostal, with its emphasis on modesty, she said was in contrast with how she actually wanted to dress. The doctrine of the church gave no room for jewellery, skin showing, or form-fitting pieces thus providing some limitations to her expression.
“I tried to find ways to express my style. And I think once I got to school, especially, I was like, Oh, now I can. I don’t have to wear a denim skirt every day. I can kind of figure out what my voice is,” she said.
Fast forward to after she found her style and attained stardom, Edebiri's fashion pieces have become one to behold on red carpets. She has served head-turning looks all through this year's award season including at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards, events where she won awards for her performance in the FX series The Bear.
