Harvey Weinstein has yet again been accused of sexual crimes and this time around it coming from two different ladies.

According to PageSix, the movie mogul back in 2013 showed up at a Beverly Hills hotel where an Italian model was staying and forced her to perform oral sex and later raped her.

It didn't end there as he went on to threaten the model's life after the rape, according to court documents. The following day, he met another lady at another Beverly Hills hotel for a business meeting.

Minutes into the meeting, Harvey convinced the woman to accompany him to the restroom. What followed was showing as the court documents released indicates that the woman said a naked Weinstein prevented her from leaving and “turned her around and held her in place by her breast as he masturbated until he ejaculated on the floor.''

Harvey Weinstein has come out to say he deserves all the pat on the back when it comes to women in Hollywood because of the way he treated them. [Instagram/TopNaija]

The list of the female actors who alleged they were assaulted by Weinstein includes Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lupita Nyong'o who gave a very descriptive detail of her different experiences with the movie mogul.

Harvey Weinstein's latest foes are coming a few weeks he granted an exclusive interview where he talked about all he had done for women in America.

Harvey Weinstein's interview was held at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on Friday, December 13, 2019, where he is said to recuperating after a three-hour spinal surgery to remove a trio of bone plates compressing his vertebrae [Instagram/HappyFuzzball]

The disgraced movie mogul made this known during an exclusive interview with The Post. According to him, it is worthy of note that he had impacted more for women in Nollywood than anyone else.

“I feel like the forgotten man, I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it! It all got eviscerated because of what happened, My work has been forgotten," he said.

Harvey Weinstein's interview was held at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on Friday, December 13, 2019, where he is said to recuperating after a three-hour spinal surgery to remove a trio of bone plates compressing his vertebrae.