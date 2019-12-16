Harvey Weinstein has come out to say he deserves all the pat on the back when it comes to women in Hollywood because of the way he treated them.

The disgraced movie mogul made this known during an exclusive interview with The Post. According to him, it is worthy of note that he had impacted more for women in Nollywood than anyone else.

“I feel like the forgotten man, I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it! It all got eviscerated because of what happened, My work has been forgotten," he said.

Harvey Weinstein's interview was held at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on Friday, December 13, 2019, where he is said to recuperating after a three-hour spinal surgery to remove a trio of bone plates compressing his vertebrae. He said he sustained the back injury in an Aug. 17 car accident.

There were rumours that the disgraced movie producer had exaggerated his illness and according to him, to prove his accusers wrong, he decided to hold the interview.

The list of the female actors who alleged they were assaulted by Weinstein includes Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lupita Nyong'o who gave a very descriptive detail of her different experiences with the movie mogul.

Lupita Nyong'O recounts how she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein

While granting an interview with the New York Times, the academy award winner gave a deep insight on the two times she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein. She said she decided to speak out after she heard all the women who were harassed by Weinstein. She said the revelations resurfaced memories she had tried to forget.

Lupita went on to give a detailed account of how the first assault happened at his residence where she had earlier met his young children.

Lupita also spoke about her second encounter with Harvey Weinstein where he tried to get a private room for both of them after dinner with friends and she declined. Lupita Nyong'o also said she felt threatened by Harvey after she declined his offer and she tried to ask if they were in good terms, his response was “I don’t know about your career, but you’ll be fine.”