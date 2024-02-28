Gospel musician Moses Bliss ties the knot with Ghanaian fiance Marie

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the singer announced the good news via his official Instagram account by sharing pictures from the court wedding. In his caption, Bliss expressed his excitement over the new milestone and doted on Marie by calling her his "personal gift from God."

He wrote, "Civil wedding done! It’s official I’m legally married to my personal gift from God @mariewiseborn 🤍Lord we are grateful for helping us this far."

In a video posted to his page later the same night, the couple was seen gazing lovingly into each other's eyes as the two exchanged their vows. Dressed in a white lace gown, Marie sat by Bliss as he serenaded her on a grand piano, singing a song he wrote just for her.

His caption read, "This is F O V E V E R B L I S S 🤍♾️We’re so joyful we’re legally married."

The world was introduced to his Ghanaian bride on the day of his proposal on January 19, 2024, when she said yes. The singer posted the full proposal video on his YouTube channel, showing the vulnerable moment he nervously awaited her arrival at a church in London. The video then displayed the very romantic moment he sang a song he wrote just for her as she walked towards him.