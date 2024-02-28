ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gospel musician Moses Bliss ties the knot with Ghanaian fiance Marie

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The couple met on Instagram on January 20, 2023, and hit it off from there.

Moses Bliss and his wife Marie [Instagram/@Moses Bliss]
Moses Bliss and his wife Marie [Instagram/@Moses Bliss]

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the singer announced the good news via his official Instagram account by sharing pictures from the court wedding. In his caption, Bliss expressed his excitement over the new milestone and doted on Marie by calling her his "personal gift from God."

He wrote, "Civil wedding done! It’s official I’m legally married to my personal gift from God @mariewiseborn 🤍Lord we are grateful for helping us this far."

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video posted to his page later the same night, the couple was seen gazing lovingly into each other's eyes as the two exchanged their vows. Dressed in a white lace gown, Marie sat by Bliss as he serenaded her on a grand piano, singing a song he wrote just for her.

His caption read, "This is F O V E V E R B L I S S 🤍♾️We’re so joyful we’re legally married."

The world was introduced to his Ghanaian bride on the day of his proposal on January 19, 2024, when she said yes. The singer posted the full proposal video on his YouTube channel, showing the vulnerable moment he nervously awaited her arrival at a church in London. The video then displayed the very romantic moment he sang a song he wrote just for her as she walked towards him.

After the proposal, Bliss revealed he met his bride on Instagram after she tagged him in a video of herself dancing to his song Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus. "I was like ahh, 'I like the way she praises God, wow she dances like David," he said. And according to him, the rest is now history.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actor Kola Oyewo reveals how his enlarged prostate rendered him impotent

Actor Kola Oyewo reveals how his enlarged prostate rendered him impotent

Fireboy talks about creating Afro-Life to add depth & soul to Afrobeats

Fireboy talks about creating Afro-Life to add depth & soul to Afrobeats

Gospel musician Moses Bliss ties the knot with Ghanaian fiance Marie

Gospel musician Moses Bliss ties the knot with Ghanaian fiance Marie

Disney’s Lagos-based sci-fi series ‘Iwájú’ heads to its DSTV channel in April

Disney’s Lagos-based sci-fi series ‘Iwájú’ heads to its DSTV channel in April

Beyoncé's hit country song 'Texas Hold 'Em' tops Billboard Hot 100 chart

Beyoncé's hit country song 'Texas Hold 'Em' tops Billboard Hot 100 chart

The recap of ‘Aníkúlápó’ you need ahead of the new TV series sequel in March

The recap of ‘Aníkúlápó’ you need ahead of the new TV series sequel in March

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's travel reality series to debut on Prime Video in March

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's travel reality series to debut on Prime Video in March

Teen drama series 'School of Hearts' commences filming in Lagos

Teen drama series 'School of Hearts' commences filming in Lagos

Timi Dakolo says everyone should experience pain that purifies the soul

Timi Dakolo says everyone should experience pain that purifies the soul

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Beyonce [ESSENCE MAGAZINE]

Beyoncé has revealed why she decided to launch her new hair line Cécred

John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'

John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'

Wendy Williams Is Leaving Her Sober House

Wendy Williams diagnosed with progressive aphasia, frontotemporal dementia

Larry Madowo

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award