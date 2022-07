It would be recalled that the spokesman for the governorship candidate had announced Akindele as one of the five persons nominated as Adediran's running mate.

“Funke Akindele hasn’t been confirmed as Jandor’s running mate. Funke is one of the five nominees to be Jandor’s running mate,” he said.

“She was nominated alongside four other people, whose names are Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Kolawole Vaughan, Adenike Shobajo and [Rasheed] Teslim-Balogun. Jandor has not named anyone as his running mate yet.”

Akindele's nomination is coming barely a week after her colleague, Tonto Dikeh was also nominated as the running mate of the ADC governorship candidate in Rivers State.

"After series of consultations with leaders of our party the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State and the national level, I’m glad to announce Amb. Tonto Dikeh ( tontolet )as my running mate for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Rivers State," Tonte Ibraye, the governorship candidate wrote.