Former rapper Cynthia Morgan preaches against premarital sex

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She has always been very opinionted.

Nigerian rapper Cynthia Morgan reminds people that sex before marriage is a sin[Instagram/CynthiaMorgan]
The controversial artiste took to her Instagram story to remind singles to abstain from sexual activities, as directed by the Bible. She noted that she agrees most with that directive more than others in the Holy book.

She said, "If there's one thing I agree the most within the Bible it will be that s3x should only be for married people."

Her Instagram story post
Going further, she acknowledged that human beings fall short of God's glory and relapse on their journey with Christ. She then reiterated her stance, noting that sex is intended for married couples alone,

In her words, "I know... We all sin and fall short of his glory either out of ignorance or even i2no. But sincerely s3x is/was designed for married people. Thank you."

This comes after Morgan publicly announced that she possessed the gift of 'seeing', declaring herself a prophetess in 2022.

One of her most popular songs was 'German Juice'
Back then, the German Juice singer encouraged her friends and fans to pray for their favorite entertainers in a disturbing post. Highlighting popular names like Funke Akindele, Wizkid, and Jamaican artiste, Popcan, she revealed the prophecies that she had regarding them, on her page. According to her, that was the first time she used her gift for any person asides from her close friends and family members.

Morgan stepped into the spotlight in 2014 with her unique style of music, taking the afrobeat scene by storm. Unfortunately, her rise to the top was halted due to the issues with her record label. As a result of this, she stepped out of the music scene for years and when she returned to social media, she announced her name change from Cynthia Morgan to Madrina.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

Former rapper Cynthia Morgan preaches against premarital sex

