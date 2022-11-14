RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cynthia Morgan turns seer, gives 'prophecies' about Wizkid, Funke Akindele, others

Babatunde Lawal

The former singer has been in the news for controversial issues

Wizkid, Cynthia Morgan, Funke Akindele
Wizkid, Cynthia Morgan, Funke Akindele

Madrina, the alter ego of former Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan, has written a number of terrifying "prophecies" about various people, including Funke Akindele, Wizkid, and others.

In a post on her Instagram story titled 'November Prophecies', the German juice singer listed her predictions for November. She advised Funke Akindele to pray for her financial situation in order to avoid bankruptcy.

While urging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor of Lagos state, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, to choose a side before the election or he resigns, Cynthia Morgan also requested prayers for Wizkid's mental health.

On a final note, she remarked that Popcaan, a famous Jamaican musician, should pray to avoid an unexpected demise.

“Funke Akindele…. Should pray for her finances so she doesn’t go bankrupt. Wizkid…. God is saying we should pray for his mental health. Jandor… God is saying we should pick a side. Or it’s not too late for you to step down.

Popcaan the Jamaican artist should pray against sudden death. I do not give prophecies on social media but I don’t know these people personally and these messages has to get to them I have been holding back most of this informations since November 1st”., she wrote.

Cynthia Morgan's prophecies. Source: Cynthia Morgan Instagram story
The "prophecies" from the singer, who is always in the news for her controversial nature, have sparked conversations on social media, with a lot of people chastising her for seeing only negative things.

