Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu tearfully pleads to see her children

The mother of four and her estranged husband, Femi Fani-Kayode have been at loggerheads over the custody of their kids since their messy split in 2020.

In a series of videos shared via her Instagram page on Saturday, December 11, 2021, the former beauty queen tearfully plead to see her sons.

"Till court orders are obeyed, till our voices as mothers are heard, till children are no longer used as bullet shield for failures of two adults, till the emotional state of my sons are put into consideration we shall keep speaking up," she captioned the videos.

She went on to tag several celebrities in a bid to press home her demands.

Chikwendu had in a recent interview called out the former minister of aviation for preventing her from having access to her kids.

Pulse Nigeria

"The children are with him, I haven’t seen them since August 2nd, 2020. Yes, since August 2nd, 2020, I haven’t seen my children and I’ve been physically prevented from seeing them," she said.

She later filed a suit where she alleged that the politician could not perform in bed.