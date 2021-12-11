RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu tearfully pleads to see her children

Chikwendu says she hasn't seen her children since August 2020.

Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu with their sons
Former beauty queen, Precious Chikwendu has appealed to see her four sons.

The mother of four and her estranged husband, Femi Fani-Kayode have been at loggerheads over the custody of their kids since their messy split in 2020.

In a series of videos shared via her Instagram page on Saturday, December 11, 2021, the former beauty queen tearfully plead to see her sons.

"Till court orders are obeyed, till our voices as mothers are heard, till children are no longer used as bullet shield for failures of two adults, till the emotional state of my sons are put into consideration we shall keep speaking up," she captioned the videos.

She went on to tag several celebrities in a bid to press home her demands.

Chikwendu had in a recent interview called out the former minister of aviation for preventing her from having access to her kids.

Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu [PremiumTimes]
"The children are with him, I haven’t seen them since August 2nd, 2020. Yes, since August 2nd, 2020, I haven’t seen my children and I’ve been physically prevented from seeing them," she said.

She later filed a suit where she alleged that the politician could not perform in bed.

In a swift response, Fani-Kayode accused the mother of his four sons of being insane and bipolar.

