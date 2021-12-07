Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu cries out, says Femi Fani Kayode has deprived her of seeing kids

The former lovebirds have been embroiled in a messy separation and children custody battle for over a year.

The mother of four made this known during a recent chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show #WithChude.

"The children are with him, I haven’t seen them since August 2nd, 2020. Yes, since August 2nd, 2020, I haven’t seen my children and I’ve been physically prevented from seeing them," she said.

"I don’t know if my children are alright because they don’t take my calls, I don’t know the school he changed my sons to. I’m told they go to school, the last time I filed a suit in court, they said the children are in school and they are okay."

"I don’t know the school they go to, I don’t know who their teachers are, I don’t even know nothing or the nannies they are with, nothing! I have no access to my kids.”

Fani-Kayode and Chikwendu have been at loggerheads since their separation in 2020.

The former aviation minister and his estranged wife have accused each other of several allegations including, infidelity, domestic violence to mention a few.

However, in May 2021, the politician revealed that he was now in a new relationship with another beauty queen, Ezenwa Chika Nerita.