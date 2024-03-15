ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Enioluwa gifts bestie Priscilla Ojo a trip to Zanzibar for her birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also expressed how much she means to him in a handwritten piece.

Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo have been subjects of romance speculations on social media [Instagram/Prisillaojo]
Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo have been subjects of romance speculations on social media [Instagram/Prisillaojo]

Recommended articles

In a viral video, Enioluwa surprised the birthday girl with an all-expense paid trip to Zanzibar. The video captures Priscilla walking into a beautifully decorated room adorned with helium-filled balloons and gifts.

Enioluwa also gifted her a customised cake, a large money bouquet, a particularly eye-catching set of jewellery, and more. His post caption re-affirmed his commitment to their friendship, saying, "I said till the WHEELS fall off se. Ma Fo."

The actor also read out a tear-jacking piece to the birthday girl saying, "You mean a lot to me. I hope that today and every day you are reminded of how much love, joy and peace you bring to my life, and all our lives. I promise to always return the same to your own life."

ADVERTISEMENT

Though they have stated that they are just friends, there have been rumours that they might be romantically linked. In August 2023, Priscilla addressed the rumours in an interview with Punch Newspaper. She said at the time that she and Enioluwa were just best friends and nothing more.

She said, "When people see a male and female together, they just assume that they are dating. I am a very hardworking person, and I connect with a lot of important people, including celebrities and media personalities. It is normal for people to make assumptions, so I don't really let it get to me. Enioluwa is actually my best friend."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enioluwa gifts bestie Priscilla Ojo a trip to Zanzibar for her birthday

Enioluwa gifts bestie Priscilla Ojo a trip to Zanzibar for her birthday

6 international Afrobeats collaborations fans never saw coming

6 international Afrobeats collaborations fans never saw coming

Timini Egbuson spills the secrets to winning his heart

Timini Egbuson spills the secrets to winning his heart

KCEE shares exciting 'Ojapiano' remix featuring OneRepublic

KCEE shares exciting 'Ojapiano' remix featuring OneRepublic

Police called on Nicki Minaj fan who flew to Arizona to confront a Dua Lipa fan

Police called on Nicki Minaj fan who flew to Arizona to confront a Dua Lipa fan

On 'Rockstar', Brume crafts a lavish EP that flaunts his talent

On 'Rockstar', Brume crafts a lavish EP that flaunts his talent

Trailer Drop: Nancy Isime returns to Screen for inkblot’s 'Saving Onome'

Trailer Drop: Nancy Isime returns to Screen for inkblot’s 'Saving Onome'

Here's all that went down at BBNaija's Queen Atang's traditional wedding

Here's all that went down at BBNaija's Queen Atang's traditional wedding

Remebering Wizboyy's unforgettable melodies from the East

Remebering Wizboyy's unforgettable melodies from the East

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 sweetest celebrity mother-child relationships that stand out for us

Top 5 sweetest celebrity mother-child relationships that stand out for us

International Women's Day: 5 Nigerian female celebrities championing women’s rights

International Women's Day: 5 Nigerian female celebrities championing women’s rights

Rita Dominic

"Fame is nice, but authenticity is key" - Rita Dominic reflects on the intricacies of stardom

Kizz Daniel

I’m struggling with smoking addiction – Kizz Daniel cries out