Enioluwa gifts bestie Priscilla Ojo a trip to Zanzibar for her birthday

In a viral video, Enioluwa surprised the birthday girl with an all-expense paid trip to Zanzibar. The video captures Priscilla walking into a beautifully decorated room adorned with helium-filled balloons and gifts.

Enioluwa also gifted her a customised cake, a large money bouquet, a particularly eye-catching set of jewellery, and more. His post caption re-affirmed his commitment to their friendship, saying, "I said till the WHEELS fall off se. Ma Fo."

The actor also read out a tear-jacking piece to the birthday girl saying, "You mean a lot to me. I hope that today and every day you are reminded of how much love, joy and peace you bring to my life, and all our lives. I promise to always return the same to your own life."

ADVERTISEMENT

Though they have stated that they are just friends, there have been rumours that they might be romantically linked. In August 2023, Priscilla addressed the rumours in an interview with Punch Newspaper. She said at the time that she and Enioluwa were just best friends and nothing more.